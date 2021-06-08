Iran Trounces Bahrain 3-0 in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Iran’s national football team have thrashed Bahrain 3-0 in the return match of the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup scheduled to be held in China.

The Group C match held at Bahrain National Stadium on June 7, 2021 saw Sardar Azmoon score the opener 54 minutes into the Game.

The same player scored the second goal as well before Mehdi Taremi scored the third goal for Iran minutes before the end of the match.

The 3-0 win has changed the odds for Iran on its way to the world cup competitions.