Efforts underway to lift internet filtering in Iran amid resistance by some officials 

He further questioned the benefits of filtering for the country and highlighted the financial burden it places on families, who, he said, unnecessarily spend around 500,000 tomans monthly on VPN services.

Rabiei emphasized that such resistance sends a negative signal to society, which is already struggling with economic issues.

He urged council members to consider the community’s voice and the adverse effects of their decisions on public sentiment and welfare.

Mesnwhile, Minister of Communications Sattar Hashemi announced Wednesday that the plan to lift internet filtering will be presented to the Supreme Council of Cyberspace after necessary revisions.

Hashemi stressed that the proposal was updated based on feedback from the heads of state and is now under review by the national center.

The council’s discussions will ultimately determine the fate of this plan, which aims to address current internet restrictions and improve access for users across the country, reflecting a shift toward a more open digital environment, he added.

The lifting of the filtering was a promise President Pezeshkian made while campaigning for the top executive post several months ago. He has been making strenuous efforts to follow through on the pledge. But it’s still unclear he will be successful.