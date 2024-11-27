Iran begins gas injection into thousands of advanced centrifuges

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mohammad Eslami said the centrifuges are now operational and reiterated that while Iran is open to constructive engagement, it will not back down in the face of pressure, illegal actions, or coercion from other parties.

He said that Iran’s enrichment levels will remain at a maximum of 60%, with various enrichment levels being pursued to enhance efficiency and economic viability.

Eslami highlighted that Iran’s nuclear program is transparent and aims to benefit the Iranian people.

The change in the nuclear policy comes days after an anti-Iran resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which Tehran says was issued under the influence of European countries and the US.

The Iranian atomic chief also said any attempts by other countries to ignore their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear accord and exert unilateral pressure on Iran will be counterproductive.

He noted that all of Iran’s nuclear activities are under the supervision of the IAEA and comply with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) safeguards.

Eslami also pointed out that the US intelligence community has consistently reported that Iran does not have a military nuclear program.