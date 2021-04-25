Iran to Start Phase III of Clinical Trial of Cuban-Iranian COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran is to launch phase three of the clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine jointly produced by Iran and Cuba.

“Phase three of the clinical trial of this vaccine kicks off on Monday, April 26, 2021, in seven provinces and eight medical sciences universities across the nation, and some 24,000 people will receive jabs in this phase,” said the head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran, which is jointly producing the vaccine with Cuba.

“The 44,000 people who were injected with the Iranian-Cuban vaccine received the first dose, and based on a study conducted during phases one and two, this vaccine can create more than 85% immunity,” he added.

He also said COVID-19 vaccination should be free of charge for all as decided by the health ministry.