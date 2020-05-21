Iran to Resume Trade with Arab States in Compliance with Health Protocols

Iran says it has agreed with five Arab nations to resume business relations while adhering to health protocols and enforcing them at the borders.

The Islamic Republic’s Health Minister Saeid Namaki said Iran is interested in expanding trade relations with these countries, and has announced readiness to provide technical support in the field of disease management to Yemen, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

Speaking in a televised speech on Wednesday, he said in separate phone conversations he and his Arab counterparts have talked about various issues regarding the spread of the coronavirus in these countries and exchanged views on how to deal with these problems.

“I also thanked the friendly country of Qatar, for its cooperation in providing some equipment, especially masks, during this period,” added Namaki.