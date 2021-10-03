Iran to reopen schools from November 6

Iran’s caretaker Education Minister Alireza Kazemi says the country’s school reopening atlas will be unveiled on November 6.

He added that schools are registering their health status in the education system, and from November 6, in-person schooling will begin in accordance with health protocols and social distancing.

According to the Iranian official, 45% of the schools are currently in-person, which includes 7 to 8 percent of rural and nomadic students, and the rest of the students are taught virtually.

He said in order to start operating student camps, authorities must get permission from the National Covid Headquarters, which has not been issued yet, so the activities of student camps are still prohibited.

Kazemi also pointed to the reopening of kindergartens, saying “Kindergartens can start their activities in the yellow and orange cities, which face lower risks from Covid-19 compared with red cities.

Schools in Iran have remained closed for some two years since the start of the pandemic.