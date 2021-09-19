Iran Begins Vaccination of Students; Schools Yet to Reopen

Iran’s health minister says vaccination against the coronavirus for students aged 12 to 18 has begun across the country starting Sunday.

Bahram Einollahi said the immunization is based on studies that prove Sinopharm jabs’ effectiveness for this age group. He added that children aged 7 to 12 will be vaccinated next.

Einollahi said the new push will facilitate the process of reopening of schools but is not enough.

“For schools to reopen, both doses of vaccines should be injected. Therefore, we advise students to visit vaccination centers so that, God willing, their vaccination begins and gets done,” he said.

The minister added that 42 million doses of vaccines have been so far injected which is “unprecedented and a good record”.

Einolahi further warned that vaccination does not amount to an end to the coronavirus disease. He said inoculation only improves people’s defense against the virus, which is still out there in the environment.

“Therefore, all people who are vaccinated, even after getting the second dose, must observe social distancing and use face masks. In this case, even after reopening of schools, the timing of which is still not determined, these guidelines must be observed,” he said.

The minister also said there is no shortage of vaccines stressing that the only obstacle to removal of the age limit for vaccinations is congestion at vaccination centers.