Iran to Make Final Decision on Fifth JCPOA Step Tonight: Spokesman

“Decisions had been taken for the fifth step [to cut Iran’s nuclear commitments], but given the current circumstances, an important meeting will be held tonight on the fifth step which can influence the previous decisions,” Mousavi said on Sunday, referring to the US assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking in a press conference, Mousavi hailed General Soleimani as “a hero of combatting terrorism, violence and extremism”, and thanked the government and nation of Iraq for their “splendid presence” in the funeral procession.

In response to a question about the US message to Iran through the Embassy of Switzerland, Mousavi said “it was a rude letter from the US Secretary of State which was outside the diplomatic procedures and protocols. We reviewed the letter and sent them a reply with a language that deserved the US officials.”

He also rejected the news about an Omani delegation’s visit to Tehran with the aim of mediation between the US and Iran. “No delegation has come from Oman to Tehran.”

Mousavi further congratulated General Esmaeil Qa’ani on his appointment as the new Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, stressing that “the Foreign Ministry will keep up its good and close relationship with the new commander.”