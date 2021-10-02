Iran to import 60 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Iranian health authorities say the country is going to import 60 million doses from the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine producer Sinopharm from October 2 to November 1, 2021.

The authorities also say Iran’s Red Crescent Society has no plans to import Pfizer vaccines.

Iran has stepped up its vaccination drive in recent weeks using imported and domestically produced jabs and it’s inoculated more than half of its population.

The country has witnessed a downward trend in death, infections and hospitalizations as a result.

Officials say the worst of the fifth Covid peak is over in most of Iran. They also say the entire population will be vaccinated within a few months.