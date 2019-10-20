Iran to Hold ‘Sari 2022’ Event to Attract More Tourists

The event is to be held in Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, which has been selected as the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in 2022.

Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts says “Sari 2022” is an opportunity to attract more tourists and introduce new capacities in the province.

“The presence of the ECO Secretariat in Iran and the cultural, ethnic and tribal commonalities are important points for international relations in the region,” noted Vali Teymouri.

Citing the UN World Tourism Organization’s statistics, he said there are around 1.5 billion tourists worldwide. “Four out of every five tourists have travelled in their own region and this creates an ideal opportunity to attract tourists to Mazandaran province,” underlined Teymouri.

“Cultural differences create tourism, and by introducing cultural, historical, and handicraft products and capacities, one can diversify the focus of travel to Mazandaran,” the deputy tourism minister stated.

Iran’s hosting of the summit of Economic Cooperation Organisation’s Tourism Ministers in 2021 and the Caspian Sea Littoral States Conference will be a good opportunity for the ECO tourism capital, he added.

Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of the province Seifollah Farzaneh says Ramsar in Mazandaran will host ECO Ministers and Heads of Radio and Televisions on November 2 and 3. This event is an important opportunity to introduce Mazandaran and “Sari 2022”.

The Economic Cooperation Organisation or ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental body that was founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are member-states of the ECO.

Mazandaran is an Iranian province which is located along the southern coast of the Caspian Sea and is famous for its splendid nature.