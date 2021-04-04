Iran to Hold No Direct or Indirect Talks with US in Vienna: Araqchi

Iran says it will hold no direct or indirect negotiations with the United States during the upcoming talks in Vienna, and will not accept any step-by-step removal of sanctions.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi added talks will only be held with remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We will have no direct or indirect talks with the Americans in Vienna,” he told reporters.

“We will hold talks with the [members of the] Joint [JCPOA] Commission. We will hold talks with the P4+1 countries,” he added.

“We will let them know about our demand and condition for returning to [our commitments under] the JCPOA,” he explained.

“Our demand and condition is that the US should first live up to all its commitments under the JCPOA and lift all sanctions. Then we will verify it and finally we will return to our obligations,” the top diplomat explained.

He made it clear that the forthcoming negotiations will be technical in nature.

“Talks with the 4+1 group in Vienna will be completely technical. The talks will focus on the lifting of sanctions, the measures which should be adopted, and that it is the US that should take the first step and that it (any US action) should be verified,” he said.

Araqchi also said it is Washington that should take the first step before Iran reciprocates.

“We do not have any step-by-step plan, nor will we accept any such plan. In our opinion, there is just one step to be taken, and that is for the US to lift all sanction re-imposed after Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA or the new sanctions which were imposed. … Then we will verify it before we return to our commitments,” said Araqchi.