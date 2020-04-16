Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari said among the priorities of the government is to prevent a rise in unemployment and keep workers from being laid off.

“Workers in 10 job groups whose employment has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak will be supported,” he said.

The minister added some 600,000 people have registered their names on a website for unemployment benefits.

“The trend of unemployment is alarming in all countries. In Iran, too, the necessary predictions have been made to support some workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” he said.

He noted some Rls. 50 trillion ($334 million) has been earmarked to provide unemployment benefits for these workers.