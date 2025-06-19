Iran to attack any target belonging to Israel: Military chief

“With God’s help, we will constantly attack any target that belongs to the invading Zionist regime, and we see no limitation ahead of us,” the top military official said on Thursday.

Mousavi made the remarks as he paid a visit to one of the bases of the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

He praised the forces at the base for their high morale and full preparedness.

He also hailed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Aerospace Force for its crushing and precise attacks conducted on Israeli targets over the past several days in response to the regime’s aggression against Iran.

Israel attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes, and civilians lost their lives when houses were struck directly.