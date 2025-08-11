Iran to accept temporary nuclear restrictions if US lifts sanctions, says official

Speaking to a Japanese media outlet, Takht-Ravanchi emphasized that Iran seeks a “win-win and fair agreement” that includes time-bound restrictions on peaceful nuclear activities.

The talks between Iran and the US have stalled amid significant disagreements, particularly over uranium enrichment levels.

Takht-Ravanchi rejected calls to halt enrichment entirely, calling such demands “unacceptable.”

He added that Iran remains flexible on enrichment capacities and limits but insists on maintaining its nuclear activities independently, not relying on “empty promises.”

He warned that if the US insists on zero enrichment, no deal will be reached.

Takht-Ravanchi criticized the US for “deceptive negotiations” and reaffirmed Iran’s readiness for dialogue, contingent on the US guaranteeing no further attacks on Iranian soil.

He condemned recent Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and dismissed demands to curb Iran’s missile program.

Despite rising tensions, diplomatic channels seemingly remain open through intermediaries, with Iran signaling willingness to continue talks with the US and Europe.