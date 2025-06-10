Iran threatens retaliation against IAEA, Europe if resolution is passed

In a televised interview, Kamalvandi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has cooperated with the IAEA beyond its obligations, adding that if this cooperation is not appreciated, Iran will naturally restore its cooperation to a normal level.

When asked about Iran’s reaction to an anti-Iranian resolution pushed by the three European countries – the UK, Germany, and France -, Kamalvandi said: “As in previous experiences, Iran will certainly adopt a commensurate reaction.”

He further noted: “Iran’s reaction depends on the stance of the opposing side. But this time, in addition to taking positions against the three European countries, Iran will also adopt positions against the IAEA.”

Kamalvandi stressed that Iran has cooperated with the IAEA to the fullest extent, adding: “If we had intended to reduce our cooperation, the Agency would certainly have been unable to fulfill its duties.”