Iran to launch third high-security uranium enrichment site in response to IAEA resolution

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the AEOI, made the announcement during a visit to the Tehran Research Reactor.

He condemned the resolution as a politically motivated and repetitive move by the US and European powers. “This path is not new. We’ve experienced such measures before and have issued the necessary warnings,” he said.

Kamalvandi outlined two major steps, including the launch of a new high-security enrichment facility, which will become Iran’s third such complex, and the full replacement of first-generation centrifuges at the Fordow facility with advanced IR-6 machines, substantially boosting Iran’s enriched uranium production capacity.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure is now significantly more secure, and the new site will enhance those protections further.

Kamalvandi reiterated that while Iran seeks constructive engagement, the West’s confrontational tactics will only provoke reciprocal action.

“Our 60% enrichment capacity has increased sevenfold,” he stated. “We stand firm and will see this through.”