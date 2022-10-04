Iran launches test tug into suborbital space

The IRIB said the Saman test spacecraft was built by the country’s Space Organization and launched Monday by the Defense Ministry.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saman spacecraft will be used to move satellites between different Earth orbits.

It added that Iranian experts used advanced technologies to make Saman and that only a few countries have developed the technology.

Iran has long pursued a space program aimed at peaceful purposes.

In June, Iran also had launched a solid-fuel rocket into space and in August a Russian rocket successfully launched Iran’s Khayyam satellite into orbit.