Iran Sympathizes with Afghanistan over Deadly Flood

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has expressed sympathy with the Afghan nation and government over the recent flooding in some parts of the country, which resulted in casualties and material damages.

Heavy flooding in northern and eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 100 people, as the deluge ravaged large parts of Charikar city, the capital of Parwan province, officials have said.

Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for Parwan province, said on Wednesday the number of casualties may rise as rescue teams work to locate people buried under destroyed houses.

Containing the incident and helping the affected families was beyond the capacity of the local government, and the central government should step in quickly, Shahkar said.

Many children were among the dead in Charikar, which was hit by heavy rains overnight, the Ministry of Disaster Management said in a statement.