Iran Summons UK Envoy over ‘Unacceptable’ Remarks

UK Ambassador to Tehran Robert Macaire was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, January 7, following the unacceptable remarks made by the UK prime minister, foreign secretary, and defence secretary about US President Donald Trump’s terrorist action to assassinate Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions.

In a meeting with the British ambassador, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s assistant for European affairs strongly condemned the remarks made by the UK officials, and presented Iran’s strong protest to the envoy against the British stances.

The Iranian diplomat maintained that the US’ terrorist action has been in contradiction to the principles of the international law and also to Iraq’s national sovereignty, as acknowledged by the world and the jurists.

He also stressed that from the viewpoint of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s people and government, such British stances are tantamount to collaboration with the US’ terrorist measure, are not justifiable and acceptable by any means, and that the UK could be considered as an accomplice in this crime by adopting such stances.

The Iranian Foreign Minister’s assistant for European affairs then pointed to the presence of tens of millions of people from the Iranian and Iraqi cities in the funeral of the revered martyrs and the heroes of the fight against ISIS who played a key role in eliminating ISIS from the region, saying the UK envoy must have witnessed such epic funeral. He also stressed that the Iranian nation will not forgive those sympathizing with the US’ measure.

The Iranian diplomat finally called on the UK ambassador to convey the Islamic Republic of Iran’s protest to London.

In turn, the British envoy said his government believes that escalation of tensions is not in the interests of anyone, and asked Iran to show more self-restraint in the current delicate situation in the region.

Macaire said he will convey Iran’s message to London immediately.