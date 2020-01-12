Iran Summons UK Ambassador for Attending Illegal Rally

In a Sunday meeting with the British diplomat, the Iranian foreign minister’s assistant and director general for the European affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed the Islamic Republic’s strong protest at him and the UK government.

Macaire was reminded that the presence of foreign ambassadors in unlawful gatherings goes against their responsibilities as a political representative of their country and it violates the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The British ambassador was also told that the UK government should give an explanation for the incident.

The UK ambassador was arrested last night for attending an illegal gathering but was released because of his diplomatic immunity after being identified.