Iran Summons Swiss Envoy over US Accusations

In a statement on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the ambassador of Switzerland has been summoned by the Ministry.

“Following the baseless remarks by the US president that the Islamic Republic of Iran is held accountable for the attack on the base of coalition forces in Iraq’s al-Taji, the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, who represents the US interests, was summoned by the Director General for the Americas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday evening, March 13, 2020, and was notified of our country’s strong protests against those comments (by the US president),” Mousavi said.

“The representative of the interests of the United States was told in the meeting that instead of accusing the others, the US president must accept the truth about the wrong US policies on the illegal presence in Iraq and the killing of the Iraqi commanders and soldiers, which has become the main reason for the Iraqi people’s hatred towards the US.”

“It was emphasized (in the meeting) that the wrong US policies in Iraq have in fact created the current tensions, and that the US officials, Mr Trump in particular, could not shirk responsibility by making groundless and dangerous remarks,” the spokesperson noted.

He finally noted that the Swiss ambassador to Tehran has been warned against the consequences of any ill-advised measure from the Americans.