Iran Strongly Condemns Somalia Terrorist Attack

In a statement, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also sympathised with the families of the victims of the tragic incident.

At least 90 people were killed when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an international organisation working in the country said, in the deadliest attack in more than two years.

The toll included many students and two Turkish nationals, Somalia’s foreign minister said, adding that dozens were injured.

The mayor has blamed al Shabaab for the attack, without giving details.