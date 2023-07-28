Iran strongly condemns deadly terror attacks in Syria 

Six people were killed and aroud two dozen more injured in a bomb blast in Sayyidah Zaynab neighborhood on Thursday.

Kanaani offered condolences to the Syrian government and people as well as the families of the victims.

He said, “In a situation where the innocent Syrian people are suffering from the cruel sanctions of the United States and some Western countries, and amid the painful silence of the international community, the terrorist groups supported by the Zionist regime and the United States are also committing such heinous crimes.”

“Considering the many years of the Syrian government and nation’s battle against terrorism, it is appropriate for the world community and international organizations to take immediate and effective measures to secure a removal of the unilateral and brutal sanctions imposed by the US and the West against Syria and dispatch humanitarian aid to this country.”

Kanaani also called on the international community to condemn any aggression against Syria, including the aggressive attacks of the Zionist regime and the recent terrorist blasts in the country.

The Thursday blast near Damascus happened as people were marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein, the third Shia Imam.