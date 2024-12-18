Iran issues stern warning against E3 on snapback mechanism use

During a UN Security Council meeting on Resolution 2231, Iran’s UN representative, Amir Saeid Iravani, emphasized that invoking snapback is provocative and will be countered decisively by Iran.

He expressed Iran’s commitment to meaningful engagement, provided other parties demonstrate genuine political will and adhere to international law.

The Iranian envoy highlighted the root cause of the current JCPOA impasse as the unilateral withdrawal of the US and the failure of the European trio, namely France, Germany, the UK, to uphold their commitments under the deal.

“Iran has consistently acted in good faith, even after the US withdrawal and the E3’s persistent violations,” he asserted.

Iravani dismissed ‘baseless’ accusations against Iran’s nuclear program, asserting its ‘peaceful’ nature under strict supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He criticized attempts to link Iran’s JCPOA commitments with unrelated geopolitical issues and urged permanent member states of the UN Security Council

to address genuine regional threats, specifically Israel’s illegal nuclear arsenal and aggressive actions.

The Iranian diplomat reiterated Iran’s dedication to diplomacy and dialogue as the only viable path forward, urging the E3 and the US to abandon confrontational approaches and commit to genuine diplomatic efforts.