Iran spox: Resorting to snapback against Tehran has no legal basis; Europe failed in own duties

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Baqaei said: “If the European parties to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, had fulfilled their commitments, we would not be facing such circumstances, and Iran would not have exercised its right to reduce its JCPOA obligations.”

He emphasized that Iran still considers itself a JCPOA member and that its reduction in obligations came in response to the flagrant violations of the deal by the US and other parties.

He noted that the European parties themselves have also committed serious breaches of the agreement and failed to uphold their responsibilities, for which they must now be held accountable.

Baqaei stressed that triggering the snapback mechanism is a political move intended to confront Iran and will be met with an appropriate response from Tehran.

“By resorting to the snapback mechanism, the Europeans are essentially declaring that they no longer see a role for themselves in continued diplomacy regarding Iran’s nuclear issue,” he said.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently engaged in dialogue with the relevant parties to safeguard its national interests.

Baqaei also criticized Germany, stating: “The presence of US nuclear weapons on German soil clearly shows that Germany has violated its commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Yet we are witnessing double standards — while Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities come under attack, Germany takes wrongful stances toward Iran.”