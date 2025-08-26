Iran spox: European states have no right to reimpose sanctions

On Tuesday, Esmail Baqaei said, “Such a right does not exist, and Iran has certainly undertaken extensive efforts to prevent it. Talks with the three European countries—Britain, France, and Germany—as well as with China and Russia, are being conducted in this regard.”

He added that Iran’s diplomatic apparatus, being fully aware of the negative consequences of the snapback and of the fact that the European parties have no legal right to misuse this mechanism, has long had the matter on its agenda.

Addressing claims that the consequences of the snapback were being downplayed in the public mind, he said: “It is by no means the case that we are seeking to diminish the significance of the reimposition mechanism. We are well aware of the adverse effects of such an event.”

Baqaei further explained: “When we say that the European parties lack legal competence, it means that not only do we reject their claims, but we are also concerned about its implications.”

Regarding Russia’s draft resolution for the extension of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he noted: “We are informed about it, we have the text in hand, and we are reviewing it.”

On the process and manner of activating the snapback mechanism, and the coordination with Russia and China, Baqaei said: “Our discussion is not about creating costs but about safeguarding our own interests. We have not neglected any tool to ensure the protection of our national interests.”

Highlighting the importance of diplomacy in resolving disputes, Baqaei added: “Diplomacy never comes to a halt, and negotiations will always be pursued whenever they serve national interests. However, we will by no means yield under threats aimed at extracting concessions.”