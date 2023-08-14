Iran speaker: Fomenting insecurity and instability, enemies’ permanent plot

“Making Iran insecure and disrupting the peace the daily life of the people is a permanent project of Iran’s enemies, which has been thwarted by the intelligence of the security forces,” Qalibaf stated in his Pre-agenda speech.

“The believing people of Islamic Iran expect the judiciary system to bring the perpetrators of this horrible crime to the justice and those involved in it with urgency,” he stressed.

A terrorist opened fire on Sunday night at a holy shrine in southern Iran, killing one person and wounding eight others in an attack that followed another assault there months earlier.

Fars province governor, Mohammad Hadi Imanieh, told Iranian state television on Sunday that a single gunman had carried out the attack and later was detained by security forces.

Chief Justice of the Fars Province Kazem Mousavi said on Monday four suspects linked to the incident were arrested after investigations.

The attack on Sunday night comes after an October 2022 attack on the same shrine killed 15 people and wounded dozens of others.