Iran Slams Saudi Arabia’s ‘Baseless’ Claims about Its Uranium Enrichment

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna has reacted to the baseless claims of the Saudi envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Kazem Gharibabadi said in tweet on Thursday, “For the Kingdom of the Saudi Arabia, the International Atomic Energy Agency is not being provided with even minimum necessary verification authorities. A failure to implement the safeguards by rescinding the Small Quantities Protocols, could allow them to hide certain nuclear activities without them being subject to the IAEA inspections.”

Earlier, the Saudi representative to Vienna accused Tehran of trying to acquire a nuclear weapon, claiming that the Islamic Republic’s moves do not match statements about the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.