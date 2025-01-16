Iran welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges trial of Israeli officials

In a statement on Thursday, Iran’s foreign ministry congratulates the resilient people of Palestine and Gaza, as well as all supporters of the resistance in the region and the world, on the historic victory achieved through the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“This agreement is the result of the unparalleled resistance, courage, bravery, and endurance of the great people of Palestine and Gaza in the face of one of the largest genocides and population displacements in history. It is also the outcome of the solidarity and unity of the people of Gaza with the honorable resistance and their steadfastness against the forced displacement of Palestinians,” it said.

“For over 15 months, the occupying and genocidal Israeli regime has blatantly, systematically and extensively violated fundamental international principles, human rights, and humanitarian laws, committing the most severe war crimes and crimes against humanity,” it added.

The ministry stated that the regime pursued the ‘colonial eradication’ of the Palestinian nation, a plan initiated eight decades ago with the support or silence of colonial powers, with unprecedented brutality.

“The regime crossed all legal and moral red lines, recording a new level of savagery in history. The insane killing of people, especially women and children, the destruction of homes and vital infrastructure, the demolition of hospitals and schools, attacks on refugee camps and tents, and targeting journalists, doctors, and nurses were recurring patterns of crimes committed over the past 15 months, aimed at erasing Palestine and breaking the spirit of resistance.”

“During these 15 months, the Zionist regime was emboldened in its genocide plan against Palestine by the comprehensive and direct military, financial, and political support of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and several other Western countries. These countries ensured the impunity of the regime’s leaders, preventing any effective action by the United Nations to stop the crimes of the occupying regime and disrupting international efforts, including those by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), to prosecute and punish the criminals. Undoubtedly, these countries, as partners in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, must be held accountable,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

“It is hoped that, under the shadow of the new development and the assistance of the international community and the effective role of responsible international actors, we will witness the full implementation of the agreed arrangements, including the complete cessation of genocide and killings in Gaza, the full withdrawal of occupiers, immediate and widespread humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the prompt start of the reconstruction process to alleviate the suffering of the resilient and patient people of Gaza,” it added.

“In parallel with the cessation of genocide in Gaza, the international community must pay extra and sensitive attention to the gross violations of international law, humanitarian law, and human rights in the West Bank and the continuous aggressions of the occupying regime against Al-Aqsa Mosque. The international community must seriously and effectively confront the tyranny of the Zionist regime throughout occupied Palestine and prepare the grounds for the arrest, trial, and punishment of the criminal leaders of the Israeli regime for committing the most severe international crimes under the jurisdiction of the ICC,” the statement read.

“We send our greetings and respect to the proud martyrs of the resistance against the oppression, tyranny, occupation, and genocide of the Zionist regime, especially the martyrs Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, and thousands of Palestinian, Lebanese, Iraqi, Yemeni, and Iranian fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sacred cause of Palestine and the protection of the region against the expansionism, lawlessness, and criminality of the Israeli regime. We emphasize the continuation of their legitimate and rightful path,” the ministry concluded.

Qatar announced on Wednesday a cease-fire agreement to end over 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the 3-phase deal will be effective on Sunday.

The deal includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

More than 46,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children were killed and over 110,000 others injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.