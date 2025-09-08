Iran signals change in IAEA safeguards commitment after war: Spokesman

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Esmaeil Baqaei commented on a recent IAEA report and claims made by Director General Rafael Grossi.

“We have reviewed the report and will communicate our positions to the IAEA and its Board of Governors through an official note,” he said, noting that Iran expected a fair assessment taking into account the June attacks on its nuclear sites.

Baqaei described the Israeli strikes as severe enough to warrant detailed coverage from the International Atomic Energy Agency to prevent future repetitions.

He stressed that the IAEA has now recognized that Iran’s safeguards obligations cannot be implemented in the same way as before the Israeli and US military attacks.

“This is a unique situation, and no inspection protocols existed for these circumstances. The Agency understands that Iran’s perspectives must be taken into account,” he added.

The spokesperson said that this understanding has been discussed during three rounds of negotiations in Tehran and Vienna. While final conclusions have not yet been reached, he described the process as positive, emphasizing that Iranian negotiators have considered field realities, parliamentary law, and guidance from the Supreme National Security Council.

He added that Iran is now awaiting the finalization of the new framework for its cooperation with the IAEA.

On September 3, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran will not provide any new cooperation with the IAEA before the conclusion of negotiations.

“In view of these developments, how and under what framework Iran and the IAEA should cooperate is a matter under negotiation, and in fact, the Agency itself has agreed that new developments require a new framework of cooperation,” Araqchi said.

“No new cooperation will be there until the negotiations are concluded,” he stressed.

The foreign minister added that Iran “will do everything” to prevent the re-imposition of UN sanctions under the snapback mechanism.