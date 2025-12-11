Iran showcases advanced plasma therapy systems

The devices were launched in the presence of Mohammad Eslami, vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), senior officials from the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, the Ministry of Health, and Mahdieh Bakhtiari, CEO of the knowledge-based Plasma Technology Company.

Among the systems presented was a small-scale production line for plasma-activated media that enables the synthesis of plasma-based drugs and facilitates clinical studies.

One notable achievement highlighted was the successful impact of plasma-synthesized drugs on patients suffering from granulomatous mastitis.

Another device unveiled was the new generation of AI-based plasma jets for wound treatment, which personalizes therapy protocols for individual patients and allows broader and easier use in clinics.

Officials said the new plasma therapy systems will significantly reduce treatment costs.

The two-day congress is being held on Dec. 11-12 at the hospital’s Heart Hotel.

“What matters to us is that the cycle of creativity and innovation is established in a sustainable process and that the transformation of science and knowledge into technology continues without interruption,” Eslami stated, speaking at the event.

“We must build capacity and move forward strongly with God’s help. A society that cannot create technology will be labelled backward,” he added, emphasizing Iran’s independence.

“We have lived with dignity and were never under the domination of superpowers. We did not obey them, and their main problem is our refusal to hand over our interests to them,” he added.

Referring to hostile actions against Iran’s nuclear industry, he stated: “By the grace of God, despite industrial sabotage, assassinations, explosions, countless political, legal and psychological obstructions, fabricated cases full of slander, infiltration and bribery, and finally the military attack by two of them (the United States and the Zionist regime), they must understand that we are here and we will not back down.”

“We will continue our path of progress more determinedly than before, with God’s special grace and the efforts of our colleagues,” he concluded.