Iran’s share of Helmand River water blocked by Afghanistan’s dams: Images

Tasnim News Agency ran an article on Tuesday and explained, through satellite images, the reasons why Iran cannot enjoy its share of water from Helmand, refuting the interim Afghan government’s claims about water shortages at the dams on the river.

The images, it said, show the reservoirs of water behind the dams have seen an increase in the past months, confirming the fact that the only reason why water is not reaching Iran is that Afghan rulers are blocking the flow behind dams, in breach of a 1973 treating on sharing water.

Under the 1973 treaty, Afghanistan is bound to release 820 million cubic meters of water from the river annually, but Iranian authorities have repeatedly said that Kabul has been withholding the Iranian water share.

Tensions have been running high between Tehran and Kabul over the case, with Iranian officials threating to resort to pressure tools in case the Taliban keep withholding Iran’s water share.