Iran Sees ‘Positive Outlook’ for Ties with IAEA after Latest Report

An Iranian official says there are good prospects for relations between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), especially following the recent visit of the IAEA director general to Tehran and the agency’s latest report.

Iran’s representative at international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said the recent report by the IAEA director general about the Safeguards Agreement (Non-Proliferation Treaty) with Iran depicts a positive and constructive outlook for Iran-IAEA ties.

He said the report is significant from two perspectives.

“In terms of its form, the report turns to developments and progress in relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the agency and suggests constructive and content-wise interaction between the two sides during this period in order to reach common understanding and work out a solution to the issues in question,” he said.

“Content-wise, too, this report illustrates a clear picture of the current status of [mutual] cooperation and offers a positive and constructive outlook in Iran-IAEA ties, which is expected to be approved by an overwhelming number of members of the agency and its Board of Governors,” he added.

Gharibabadi touched upon IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s recent trip to Iran, and said as agreed by both sides, the agency was allowed to have access to one of two sites it had requested.

He added the agency is also planned to be granted access to the second site this site.

“Also in this report, the IAEA chief welcomed a recent agreement between Iran and the agency [reached during Grossi’s visit to Iran]” he said.

“Iran showed a goodwill gesture by engaging with the agency’s new director general, and we expect the joint statement as well as the IAEA director general’s report will win the backing of Board of Governors members and other members of the agency and be regarded as a move toward normalizing two or three Safeguards Agreement issues related to Iran,” he said.