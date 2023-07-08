Iran security forces foil terror attack on Zahedan police station, 3 assailants killed

On Saturday, the terrorists tried to make their way into the police station in Zahedan, the capital of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, but their attempt was abortive as police forces responded quickly.

Local officials said the attackers threw handmade grenades and engaged in a gunfight with the security forces, leaving one of them dead.

The three terrorists were killed in the clashes and the police operation came to a close successfully.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed many attacks targeting both civilians and security forces by terrorists who mainly sneak into the country from Pakistan.

On September 30, 2022, 35 people lost their lives as terrorists, taking advantage of a wave of unrest across Iran, launched armed attacks on several police stations and public places in Zahedan and set fire to an emergency health facility, and a bank, among other places there.