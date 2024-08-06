Iran security chief: Reprisal against Israel ‘definite’

Ali Akbar Ahmadian made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with his visiting Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in the Iranian capital.

The Secretary of Russia’s National Security Council arrived in Tehran on Monday amid escalating tensions as Iran is weighing a response to the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday.

Haniyeh had been invited to Iran as an official guest to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.

Ahmadian appreciated Russia’s role in boosting security in the region amid the runaway developments.

The Russian security chief in turn condemned Israel for violating Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating the Israeli move was against international rules and regulations.

The two sides also discussed bilateral political and security relations and the latest regional and international developments, as well as the expansion of comprehensive security, defense, political and economic interactions between the two countries.