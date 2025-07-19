Iran security chief reaffirms opposition to regional geopolitical changes in call with Armenian counterpart

According to Iranian media, the two officials discussed regional and bilateral issues in the conversation, with a particular focus on the situation in the South Caucasus.

Ahmadian emphasized that Iran continues to view the preservation of existing regional borders and arrangements as beneficial to all regional actors.

Grigoryan briefed Ahmadian on the latest developments in Armenia’s negotiations with the Republic of Azerbaijan and affirmed that there has been no shift in Armenia’s position regarding regional transit routes.

Ahmadian also expressed appreciation for Armenia’s condemnation of the recent Israeli attack on Iran and welcomed Yerevan’s support in international forums.

Both sides also underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the economic domain, as part of broader efforts to promote stability and cooperation in the region.