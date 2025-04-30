Iran’s security chief: Nukes have no place in Iran’s defensive doctrine

Addresding the BRICS security mreeting in Brazil, Ali Akbar

Ahmadian cited the UN oversight bodies’ reports as proof that Iran’s nuclear activities have never deviated from the peaceful path.

He reaffirmed Iran’s determination to use nuclear energy for civilian purposes, saying the Islamic Republic will not relinquish its inalienable right to the technology.

Speaking about the Palestinian issue, Ahmadian said, “As for Palestine, we are witnessing the reproduction of the dangerous discourse known as Peace through Strength and Coercion Diplomacy”.

Elsewhere, Ahmadian spoke about US threats against the BRICS grouping which includes countries like Iran, China and Russia.

He said such threats show the huge potential of BRICS for creating a powerful economic, political and cultural bloc.

Ahmadian noted that Tehran proposes the formation of a Supply Chain Security Committee

focused on key measures such as transport insurance, establishing an anti-sanction corridor, and launching a support fund to counteract foreign

sanctions.

This, he said, aims to strengthen the resilience and security of supply chains against external pressures and to ensure smoother trade and logistics operations in the face of Western sanctions.