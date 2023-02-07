Iran security chief in Moscow for regional security forum on Afghanistan

Upon arrival, Shamkhani described the relations between Iran and Russia in different fields including economy, defense, security, science and technology as growing faster than ever.

The senior security official added that leaders of the two countries need to review and push the roadmap they agreed for cooperation to ensure the continued growth of their relations in different fields.

He also talked about the recent visit by his Russian counterpart to Iran, saying the process of implementation of the decisions made during the talks will be on his agenda during their meeting in Moscow.

Shamkhani also talked about the security meeting on Afghanistan with the presence of senior security officials from its neighbors, stressing that the political, economic and security developments in the Asian country will be discussed during the meeting.

On the sidelines of the Moscow event, Shamkhani will also hold meetings with some of his counterparts as well as Russian officials.