Iran Says to Respond to Any ‘Foolish’ Act by Israel

Iran has reacted to the Israeli regime’s recent threats, saying Tehran will respond to any foolish move.

“In another brazen violation of Int’l law, Israeli regime now blatantly threatens #Iran with military action,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Thursday.

“Such malign behaviour stems from blind Western support,” he added.

“We state this clearly: ANY foolish act against Iran will be met with a DECISIVE response,” Khatibzadeh underlined.

He also warned Tel Aviv against putting Iran to the test.

“Don’t test us,” he added.