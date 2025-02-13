Thursday, February 13, 2025
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

US intelligence warns Israel considering attacks on Iranian nuclear sites: WSJ

By IFP Media Wire
Israel Fighter Jet

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Israel is considering "significant strikes" on Iran’s nuclear facilities in 2025, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The findings, produced during the final days of the Joe Biden administration, highlight the potential risks of “further high-stakes military activity” in the Middle East, particularly given the “weakened” state of Iran’s military infrastructure, according to officials familiar with the intelligence assessment.

Israel may seek US support for such an attack, believing that President Donald Trump would be more likely to back military action than Biden, the report said, citing the assessment.

A second report from the US intelligence community, delivered during the early days of President Trump’s administration, reiterated that Israel is contemplating raids on Iranian nuclear facilities, the Journal reported, citing US officials familiar with the findings.

Iran has previously warned of severe retaliation if its nuclear facilities are targeted.

The report comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran since Trump took office in January, reinstating his “maximum pressure” policy against Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks