US intelligence warns Israel considering attacks on Iranian nuclear sites: WSJ

The findings, produced during the final days of the Joe Biden administration, highlight the potential risks of “further high-stakes military activity” in the Middle East, particularly given the “weakened” state of Iran’s military infrastructure, according to officials familiar with the intelligence assessment.

Israel may seek US support for such an attack, believing that President Donald Trump would be more likely to back military action than Biden, the report said, citing the assessment.

A second report from the US intelligence community, delivered during the early days of President Trump’s administration, reiterated that Israel is contemplating raids on Iranian nuclear facilities, the Journal reported, citing US officials familiar with the findings.

Iran has previously warned of severe retaliation if its nuclear facilities are targeted.

The report comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran since Trump took office in January, reinstating his “maximum pressure” policy against Iran.