Iran Says Seizure of South Korean Vessel ‘A Completely Technical Issue’

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the South Korean vessel has been seized because it was polluting the water.

Asked by reporters about the news of the Korean vessel’s seizure, Khatibzadeh described it as a totally technical issue.

“Based on initial reports coming from local authorities, the issue is completely technical, and the vessel was led ashore upon a judicial order because the vessel had been polluting the sea,” the spokesman noted.

“Like other countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran is sensitive about such offences, especially polluting the marine environment; so, it deals with such offences in accordance with the law,” he added.

“This was not an exceptional incident, and similar incidents had earlier occurred in Iran and in other countries’ waters, and it is something usual, and further information will be announced accordingly,” Khatibzadeh said.