Iran Says Ready to Send Ventilators, Masks to Armenia

Iran’s President says the Islamic Republic is ready to export hygienic and health facilities as well as ventilators and face masks to Armenia.

Referring to successes gained in production of these stuff, President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to meet the needs of other countries, including Armenia, in the fight against Coronavirus.

He made the statements in a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday afternoon.

Talking about the spread of the coronavirus in many countries around the world and the problems that this disease has created for governments and nations, the two sides stressed the need to develop regional and international cooperation, and touched upon transfer of experiences in dealing with the coronavirus.

Rouhani and Pashiniyan also reiterated that Iran and Armenia, as two neighbouring countries, should help each other more in these difficult circumstances.

They further confirmed that mutual ties are expanding, but put stress on the need for officials to work together in the Joint Commission to develop relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

For his part, Pashiniyan praised the success of the Islamic Republic in combating COVID-19 and the positive results it has achieved.

He also offered congratulations to the government and people of Iran on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.