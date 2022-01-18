Iran says ready to help end Yemen war

Khatibzadeh said Iran has always supported a political solution based on ending the blockade on the Yemeni people, ending the war and preserving the country’s territorial integrity.

He added that Tehran also underlines the need to prevent an escalation of the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the Islamic Republic of Iran always believes that the Yemen crisis is an internal issue and must be resolved by Yemenis themselves without foreign meddling.

He added that no regional crises can be resolved through war and violence and peace and stability can be achieved in the region through avoiding the continuation of tensions and the cycle of violence.

Khatibzadeh noted that the siege of Yemen and the war on the country are no solution to the crisis and such acts will only escalate tensions in the region.

His comments came a day after Yemeni forces launched a deadly drone attack on targets in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi that took the Emiratis unawares. Yemen says the attack was in response to the UAE’s relentless assistance in the Saudi-led war on the Yemeni people.

Meanwhile, according to Al Mayadeen TV network, in the Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes on Yemeni capital, Sana’a, 23 were killed on Monday.