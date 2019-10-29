Iran Says Ready for Talks with US on Nuclear Program

Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran is not afraid of deals or meetings, but it will not take part in discussions that do not take into account the Iranian interests.

He further noted that the Islamic Republic will not accept a zero-sum game approach to solve a worsening crisis following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Zarif said Washington sanctions against the Islamic Republic have failed and that Washington’s policy to exclude Iran from regional arrangements will not work.

He also described as “unacceptable” Saudi Arabia’s efforts to isolate Iran, Turkey and Qatar from regional security equations. Instead, he called on all regional players to come together.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed Tehran’s own initiative to resolve regional crises. He referred to Iran’s initiative dubbed the Hormuz Peace Endeavour, or HOPE, for regional cooperation between the Persian Gulf states, including Iran, stressing that it is a plan to resolve energy, security and political differences.

The Iranian foreign minister made the comments on the sidelines of the regional meeting of the Munich Security Conference in the Qatari capital, Doha.