Iran Says Next Round of Vienna Talks Can Be Final Round

Iran’s chief negotiator Seyyed Abbas Araqchi says the next round of Vienna talks on the US return to the 2015 nuclear deal can be the final round where the outstanding issues will be resolved.

Following more than a week of intensive bilateral and multilateral talks at different levels, the JCPOA Joint Commission held a meeting at 8:15 pm (Vienna time) at the Austrian capital’s Grand Hotel.

In the Wednesday meeting, the heads of the negotiating teams of the JCPOA member states evaluated the latest status of negotiations.

All delegations expressed pleasure with the progress made so far, and once again underlined their determination and seriousness to pursue the negotiations in the coming days with the purpose of finding solutions to a number of issues which have yet to be settled.

During the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, the participants agreed to continue their contacts and talks at the level of experts. They also agreed that the heads of delegations go back to their capitals for a few days for consultations, and then resume the talks in coming days.

“There will be a breathing space for a few days, so that we would be able to wrap up the unresolved issues and to discuss the solutions proposed,” Araqchi said following the Wednesday talks.

“Logically, the next round must be the final one,” he noted, adding that certain decisions need to be made to achieve the desired result next week.

“No just Iran, but also others – including the other JCPOA member states and the Americans – must make hard decisions, and adapt themselves to Iran’s stances,” he added.