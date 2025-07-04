Iran says committed to NPT, its safeguards agreement

In a phone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, on Thursday evening, Araqchi said, however, in accordance with new legislation passed by the Iranian Parliament in response to the illegal attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities by Israel and the US, Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA has been suspended for clear safety and security reasons and will now be managed solely through Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Araqchi stressed that the unlawful attacks by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran amid ongoing indirect Iran-US negotiations dealt a severe blow to the very principle of diplomacy.

He reiterated the Iranian people’s determination to defend their national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate rights, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces, as demonstrated during the 12-day national defense, are fully prepared to confront any adventurous moves by the Zionist regime and its supporters.

Araqchi criticized some European countries and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for their stance in issuing the IAEA Board of Governors’ resolution, as well as their continued support for the aggression by the Zionist regime and the US against Iran.

He condemned their failure to denounce the dangerous actions of the aggressors in targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, warning that such a destructive approach by certain European countries could further complicate the current situation and make the path of diplomacy more difficult.

Araqchi emphasized the need for the international community and the UN Security Council to hold the US and the Zionist regime accountable for their military aggression against Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for their violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and peremptory norms of international law.

The Norwegian prime minister also emphasized the need to prevent any further conflict or escalation of tensions in the region.

He also stressed the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and expressed support for ongoing efforts aimed at de-escalation and establishing regional stability.