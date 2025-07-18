Iran says clear evidence indicates Israel involvement in AMIA case

In a statement issued Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Argentina’s judiciary to handle the case transparently, fairly, and free from politicization or undue influence by third parties.

The statement added that the suspicious July 18, 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires was manipulated from the outset by elements linked to the Israeli regime, diverting the case from its proper path. This has disrupted the long-standing relations between the Iranian and Argentine peoples among others.

According to the statement, repeated changes in the investigative judicial team, revelations of corruption among some legal officials — which in some cases led to their dismissal — as well as resignations and even attacks on judges, all indicate a deliberate effort to divert Argentina’s judiciary from a transparent and fair investigation.

The statement also referred to the 2013 memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and Argentina to jointly address the case. It noted that less than two years after the agreement, Argentina unilaterally canceled it, thereby preventing the establishment of a clear process to uncover the truth and identify the real perpetrators.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legal and legitimate rights under international law to respond to any baseless or improper actions taken against the country or its citizens.