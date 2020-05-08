Iran Says 1,556 New Cases Infected with COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 1,556 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases to 104,691.

Speaking on Friday, the Ministry’s spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 55 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,541.

Jahanpour said 83,837 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,711 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 558,899 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.