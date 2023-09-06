Iran-Saudi rapprochement ‘positive step’ towards promotion of regional security, stability: Iraq

“The rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a positive step to enhance security, stability and peace, and we appreciate the efforts made by China and Iraq for that rapprochement,” Rashid said in an interview with China’s official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

Diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran were severed by Saudi Arabia in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, angered by Riyadh’s execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies seven years after their relations were severed.

In a joint statement after signing the agreement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

They also agreed to implement a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and another accord reached in May 1998 to boost economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural, sports, and youth affairs cooperation.