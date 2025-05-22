Iran-Saudi model: Zarif calls for regional cooperation in ‘post-polar world’

In a detailed essay published in the Tehran Dialogue Forum journal, Zarif argued that the world has entered a “post-polar” era, where traditional alliances based on Cold War logic are giving way to flexible, issue-driven partnerships.

The Iran-Saudi deal, mediated by China, is presented as a key example of how regional actors can overcome deep-seated rivalries through pragmatic diplomacy.

Zarif emphasized that the global order no longer follows a clear bipolar or unipolar structure. Instead, it is increasingly shaped by non-state actors, technological innovation, and cross-border challenges like climate change and cyber threats.

He noted that power is now dispersed among states, multinational corporations, digital platforms, and even individuals, challenging the traditional Westphalian model of state-centric international relations.

In this context, he warned that countries in West Asia –including Iran and its neighbors – must abandon outdated models rooted in confrontation and instead pursue collaborative frameworks centered on mutual interests and regional well-being.

Zarif concluded that future stability depends on embracing this post-polar reality. While state actors remain influential, they no longer hold a monopoly on power. By learning from the Iran-Saudi normalization, regional states can lead the way in forming adaptive alliances to navigate an interconnected and unpredictable world.